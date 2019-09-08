Jeremy Vujnovich: Let go by Arizona
Vujnovich was cut by the Cardinals on Sunday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Vujnovich was competing for a depth role in Arizona, but he's now been cut to make room for tight end Darrell Daniels on the 53-man roster. The 28-year-old guard will search for a depth role with another club.
