Vujnovich was cut by the Cardinals on Sunday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Vujnovich was competing for a depth role in Arizona, but he's now been cut to make room for tight end Darrell Daniels on the 53-man roster. The 28-year-old guard will search for a depth role with another club.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories