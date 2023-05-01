Chiefs GM Brett Veach said Monday that he "wouldn't be surprised" if the team re-signs McKinnon soon, Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network expects it to happen, and Veach himself mentioned the possibility less than two weeks ago. McKinnon turns 31 on Wednesday, and while he's lost much of the athleticism that made him a Workout Warrior and third-round pick back in 2014, the Chiefs seem to like what he offers on passing downs. He was the team's primary receiving back at times in 2021, then took over the role on a more permanent basis in 2022 en route to a 56-512-9 receiving line and 72-291-1 rushing line. It'll be a major surprise if he approaches double-digit TDs again, but McKinnon could have some fantasy value if he locks down a similar role, particularly in PPR leagues. Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire again appear to be the primary competition for backfield snaps, as the Chiefs didn't draft any running backs and haven't signed any veterans this offseason.