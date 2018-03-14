Play

Jerick McKinnon: Set to sign with San Francisco

McKinnon has agreed to a four-year, $30 million contract with San Francisco, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McKinnon was set to be a second or third option if he returned to the Vikings with Dalvin Cook coming back from a knee injury, but now he'll be a primary option in the 49ers backfield.

