Jerick McKinnon: Set to sign with San Francisco
McKinnon has agreed to a four-year, $30 million contract with San Francisco, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
McKinnon was set to be a second or third option if he returned to the Vikings with Dalvin Cook coming back from a knee injury, but now he'll be a primary option in the 49ers backfield.
