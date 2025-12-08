Jermaine Burton: Let go by Bengals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bengals waived Burton on Monday.
Burton was suspended by the Bengals for Sunday's contest against the Bills, and now the team has elected to part ways with the 2024 third-rounder. Burton has yet to see regular-season action this season.
