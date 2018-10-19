Jermaine Grace: Signed to Falcons practice squad
Grace joined Atlanta's practice squad on Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. In a corresponding move, the team waived linebacker Richie Brown.
The second-year man returns to Atlanta, where played five games and served as a member of the team's practice squad in 2017. More recently Grace had stints with the Browns and Seahawks, who waived the 24-year-old linebacker earlier this week. He'll provide developmental depth for a linebacker corps that has been depleted by an early-season injury to Deion Jones (foot).
