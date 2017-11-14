Jermaine Grace: Waived by Falcons
Grace was waived Tuesday by the Falcons.
Grace was signed in the offseason as an undrafted free agent but never was able to carve out a role in the Falcons' defense this season. He'll now return to the free agent market should he clear waivers.
