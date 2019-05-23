Jermaine Kearse: Declines Detroit's offer
Kearse recently turned down a contract offer from the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Kearse is just two years removed from an 810-yard, five-touchdown season and doesn't seem happy with the offers he's getting on the open market. He mentioned in April that he'd be interested in a return to Seattle, but the Seahawks then used three draft picks on wide receivers. The 29-year-old averaged just 4.9 yards on 76 targets last season, finishing last in the league among all WRs with 30 or more receptions. Kearse missed Week 17 with an Achilles injury, but his workout with Detroit apparently went well enough to induce a contract offer -- just not an offer to his liking.
