Jermaine Kearse: Interested in rejoining Seattle
Kearse (Achilles) said in late March that he'd be interested in rejoining the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Kearse is one of the bigger names still available after four weeks of free agency, coming off a 2018 season in which he produced his fewest yards (371) since 2013. He's 29 years old and owns a lifetime mark of just 7.3 yards per target, but he's only two years removed from a career-best 2017 campaign with 65 catches for 810 yards and five scores. Kearse caught on with Seattle as an undrafted rookie in 2012 and stayed with the team until he was traded to the Jets at the end of the 2017 preseason. It isn't clear if his interest in a Seahawks reunion is mutual, but it would make sense given the current state of the team's depth chart at wide receiver.
