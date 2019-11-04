The Browns waived Whitehead on Monday.

Whitehead finished this past Sunday's game with zero tackles despite playing all 50 defensive snaps. Following the contest, he sent out multiple inappropriate tweets targeted at fans and reporters, and the Browns decided to let him go as a result. Whitehead finished his tenure in Cleveland with 41 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception over eight games.

