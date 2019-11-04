Jermaine Whitehead: Cut loose by Cleveland
The Browns waived Whitehead on Monday.
Whitehead finished this past Sunday's game with zero tackles despite playing all 50 defensive snaps. Following the contest, he sent out multiple inappropriate tweets targeted at fans and reporters, and the Browns decided to let him go as a result. Whitehead finished his tenure in Cleveland with 41 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception over eight games.
More News
-
Browns' Jermaine Whitehead: Racks up tackles in loss•
-
Browns' Jermaine Whitehead: Records eight stops•
-
Browns' Jermaine Whitehead: Season-high eight tackles•
-
Browns' Jermaine Whitehead: Loses groin injury•
-
Browns' Jermaine Whitehead: Managing groin injury•
-
Browns' Jermaine Whitehead: Signs contract tender•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...