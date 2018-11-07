Jermaine Whitehead: Released by Green Bay
The Packers released Whitehead on Tuesday.
Whitehead was ejected from Sunday's game against the Patriots for slapping the facemask of Patriots center David Andrews, leaving one to wonder if his release was at all related to the incident. The second-year safety recorded 20 tackles and a sack during his time with the Packers, and will likely receive interest from teams in need of secondary depth.
