Detroit waived Jefferson on Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
It initially appeared as though Jefferson had secured a spot on the depth chart after he survived Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, but he'll now become an unrestricted free agent assuming he isn't claimed during the current waiver period. The move leaves D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds as the remaining running backs on the Lions' active roster.
