Jefferson signed with the Cardinals' practice squad Wednesday.

With both James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee) being placed on injured reserve, Jefferson's signing provides a depth option at running back. He last played for the Lions in 2024, taking six carries for 22 yards over 12 offensive snaps. Jefferson could be elevated to the Cardinals' active roster as soon as the Week 5 matchup against the Week 5 matchup against the Titans.