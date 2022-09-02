The Lions signed Jefferson to their practice squad Thursday.
Jefferson initially made the team's 53-man roster but was waived a day later. However, he's returned to the organization on a practice squad deal. The 2021 seventh-round pick appeared in seven games as a rookie, totaling 19 touches for 97 yards and two scores.
