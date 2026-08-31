The Vikings waived/injured Jefferson (undisclosed) on Sunday, Rob Kleifield of the team's official site reports.

Jefferson signed with the Vikings on Aug. 12 as a depth running back for the 2026 preseason. The 26-year-old participated in all three preseason contests, rushing 11 times for 74 yards. Jefferson will now be subject to waivers, and if he clears will revert to the team's injured reserve list. If the running back reverts to IR, he will miss the entirety of the 2026 regular season unless he is waived with an injury settlement.