The Jaguars have released Parnell.

The same official tweet that delivered the news regarding the right tackle also noted that the Jaguars parted ways with Malik Jackson, Tashaun Gipson, Carson Tinker and Carlos Hyde. Cutting Parnell saves the team $6 million in cap space for 2019, with the moves collectively freeing up plenty of cash in advance of free agency. QB Nick Foles is the most obvious fit for Jacksonville on that front, now that additional financial resources have been freed up.

