Baker (wrist) was released by the Dolphins on Tuesday.

Baker's exit comes as Miami works to get under the league salary cap ahead of the March 13 deadline. The Ohio State product has been with the Dolphins since being selected in the third round of the 2018 Draft, but he'll have to find a new home for the 2024 campaign. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Baker and the team tried to work out a restructured contract, but the two sides couldn't reach an agreement.