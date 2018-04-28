Jerome Baker: Heading to Miami

The Dolphins selected Baker in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 73rd overall.

Ohio State produced another speedy linebacker in Baker, who checked in with a 4.53-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Baker (6-1, 225) uses his speed and quick-twitch ability to compensate for being somewhat undersized for the position. His tackling ability is legitimate as well as he led the Buckeyes' star-studded defense in tackles in 2017. He'll join college teammate Raekwon McMillan in the Dolphins linebacker corps, although Baker will be handling outside linebacker duties.