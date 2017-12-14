Felton plans to retire from professional football following the 2017 season, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With fewer teams in the modern NFL making use of fullbacks in their offense, a market hasn't opened up this season for Felton, who has said he has kept himself in shape and would be receptive to joining a playoff-contending team down the stretch before calling it quits. Assuming Felton remains unsigned the rest of the way, he'll finish his nine-year career with 178 rushing yards and 421 yards. As is typical with most fullbacks, Felton was most valuable as a run blocker during his stints with five teams, most memorably earning a Pro Bowl nod with the Vikings in 2012 for leading the way during Adrian Peterson's 2,097 rushing-yard campaign.