Ford was signed to the Vikings' practice squad Wednesday, Lindsey Young of the team's official website reports.

Ford was in Minnesota for a workout Tuesday with the team, and he will now have the opportunity join the practice squad. The running back was let go by the Commanders with an injury settlement in late August after suffering a hamstring injury, but he is now back to full health. Ford recorded 73 yards on 24 carries while catching 26 of 32 targets for 103 yards over 13 regular-season contests with Cleveland in 2025, and he'll now look to earn an elevation to the active roster down the road with the Vikings.