The Rams waived Sterns on Friday.
Sterns inked a reserve/future contract with the Rams in January but has been let go ahead of the new league year, which begins March 15. The 5-foot-9 wideout initially signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in May of 2022 but was cut ahead of the regular season. He rejoined the organization on practice-squad deal in late December, but he's still looking to make his NFL debut.
