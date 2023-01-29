site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jerrion Ealy: Done in Kansas City
RotoWire Staff
The Chiefs cut Ealy from their practice squad Saturday.
In a corresponding move, third-year back La'Mical Perine was added to the practice squad. The undrafted rookie Ealy will now need to look for another opportunity elsewhere.
