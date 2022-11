Ealy's six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy was lifted by league commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday, Charles Goodman of USA Today reports.

Ealy will immediately count toward the Chiefs' 16-man practice squad limit after returning from this suspension. As a result, the undrafted running back, who also saw reps at wide receiver this preseason, will now be eligible for three elevations while on Kansas City's practice squad this season.