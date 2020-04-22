Jerry Jeudy: Injury history not a concern
Jeudy underwent a procedure on his meniscus in 2018 but NFL teams do not believe that it will affect his NFL career, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Alabama product has long been believed to be among the top receivers in this class, and even with some late reports of concern regarding his injury history, it does not appear that his draft stock will be greatly affected. Jeudy played in all 28 of Alabama's games over the next two seasons after his surgery and performed at a high level at each step of the way. Dr. Lyle Cain wrote a letter to all 32 teams saying that Jeudy never needed additional treatment after the surgery and that he expects Jeudy "to progress through his professional career without any limitations." Jeudy still figures to be among the first three receivers taken in the first round of the upcoming draft and could end up as the first receiver off the board.
