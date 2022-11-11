The Chargers waived Tillery on Thursday.
Tillery was dropped by the Chargers after he missed last Sunday's win over the Falcons with a back injury, and he will now pass through waivers before becoming a free agent, should he go unclaimed. The 2019 first-round pick collected a career-high 51 tackles and 4.5 sacks over 16 games last season, but he recorded just eight tackles, one sack and one forced fumble through the first seven games of 2022. Tillery was also on pace to play his fewest number of defensive snaps since the 2019 campaign, so his absence shouldn't affect the Chargers' defense much moving forward.
