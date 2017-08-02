Jerry Ugokwe: Waived by Colts
Ugokwe was waived by the Colts on Wednesday, Mike Chappell of of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.
Ugokwe was waived to clear up room for recently signed Arturo Uzdavinis. It's unclear at the moment as to whether or not another team will look to sign Ugokwe, but given his upside it wouldn't surprise many.
