Horsted (undisclosed) was waived with a failed physical designation by the Bears on Wednesday.
Horsted appeared in seven games for Chicago last season and caught two of three targets for 21 yards and two touchdowns. The Bears tendered him a contract for 2022 but have now opted to part ways.
More News
-
Bears' Jesper Horsted: Inks tender with Bears•
-
Bears' Jesper Horsted: Tendered one-year deal•
-
Bears' Jesper Horsted: Moves to injured reserve•
-
Bears' Jesper Horsted: Removed from COVID-19 list•
-
Bears' Jesper Horsted: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Bears' Jesper Horsted: Posts second touchdown of season•