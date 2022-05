Horsted (undisclosed) was waived from the reserve/PUP list with an injury settlement Friday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports.

Horsted was waived on Wednesday after a failed physical, then reverted to the reserve/PUP list after going unclaimed. Over the past three years, Horsted has appeared in a total of 13 games for the Bears, catching 10 of 13 targets for 108 years and three touchdowns. He'll now likely look to get healthy and earn another shot with in the NFL.