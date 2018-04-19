Dunker (foot) was released by the Giants on Thursday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.

Dunker spent his entire rookie season on Injured Reserve due to a foot injury. It's unclear what the specifics of his injury were or if it will impact him going forward. He'll look to get healthy and catch on with another team in 2018.

