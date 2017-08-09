Play

Dunker (foot) was waived by the Giants on Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Dunker became the odd man out once the team decided to sign Corin Brooks. Given his versatility along the offensive front, there's a chance he'll wind up landing elsewhere relatively soon.

