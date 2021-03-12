The Lions released James on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
James had the two worst years of his career in Detroit, logging just 142 and 129 receiving yards in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Wherever he next lands, James will at least get the benefit of not working behind T.J. Hockensen, which could potentially allow him to reprise production levels similar to what he once did in Pittsburgh. From 2016-18 with the Steelers, James strung together three straight seasons with at least 300 receiving yards and two touchdowns.