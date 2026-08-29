The Patriots waived Luketa on Saturday, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Luketa signed with the Patriots in March. The linebacker spent three years with the Cardinals, playing in 31 regular-season games between 2022 and 2024 before spending much of the 2025 season with the Rams' practice squad. Luketa will now be placed on waivers through Monday due to Sunday's cutdown day. If the 27-year-old remains unclaimed, he will become a free agent able to sign with any organization's 53-man roster or practice squad.