The Texans waived Matthews (knee) with a failed physical designation Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The San Diego State product signed with the Texans after going undrafted in 2023, but he tore his ACL shortly thereafter and was forced to miss the entire year. Matthews appeared in 48 games across is four-year collegiate career, catching 174 passes for 2,109 yards and 15 touchdowns.