The Falcons waived Matthews on Saturday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Matthews entered training camp battling for a depth spot at wide receiver but didn't produce enough on offense across three preseason games, finishing with three catches (on seven targets) for 20 yards. The San Diego State product will be on the lookout for a team in need of wide receiver depth, but he hasn't seen regular-season action since joining the league in May of 2023, when he signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent.