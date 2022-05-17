site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jessie Lemonier: Cut loose by Detroit
The Lions waived Lemonier on Monday.
Lemonier will now search for a new opportunity after being waived by Detroit. He appeared in seven games a season ago, registering 15 tackles (eight solo) and 1.5 sacks.
