Houston waived Weah on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Weah was originally in Houston on a reserve/future contract signed in January. The 24-year-old has yet to see any regular-season action since going undrafted out of Pittsburgh in 2018.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week