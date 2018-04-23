Jester Weah: Strong showing at combine
Weah posted a 4.43-second time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
Weah, who checks in at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, boasts a big frame for his position, and he ranked among the top performers in five of the combine's seven primary drills. However, despite all his elite athleticism, Weah is still an unrefined wide receiver who recorded just 77 receptions in four seasons at Pitt. In all likelihood, he won't hear his name called before the final rounds of the upcoming draft.
