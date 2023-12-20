Rodgers (Achilles) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday but won't play in any of the Jets' final three games of the season, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers wouldn't have been able to continue practicing if the Jets had left him on IR beyond Wednesday, which marked the end of his 21-day evaluation window after he had been designated for return Nov. 29. Though the Jets won't keep Rodgers active over any of their final three games now that they've been eliminated from playoff contention, he'll continue to get more reps in with many of the players that will block for him or catch passes from him next season while he simultaneously regains confidence with with his surgically repaired left Achilles' tendon. Zach Wilson (concussion) or Trevor Siemian will start Sunday's game against the Commanders.