Rodgers (Achilles) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday but won't play in any more games this season, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

Rodgers wouldn't have been able to continue practicing if the Jets had left him on injured reserve beyond Wednesday. It's probably the first time a player has come back from IR with no intention of playing in games; the Jets want Rodgers to get more work with many of the players that will block for him or catch passes from him next season. Zach Wilson (concussion) or Trevor Siemian will start Sunday's game against the Commanders.