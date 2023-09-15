Rodgers (Achilles) implied Friday during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he intends to return to the field for the Jets in 2024, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. "Give me the doubts...give me the things that you think can should or will happen. All I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration. That's all I need," Rodgers said.

Before the Jets acquired him from the Packers in April, Rodgers famously took his time earlier in the offseason to decide whether he wanted to continue his playing career in 2023. Rodgers ultimately opted against retirement in order to play a 19th NFL season, only for it to end after just four snaps Monday, when he suffered a torn Achilles' tendon in his Jets debut in the team's 22-16 overtime win over the Bills. Per Rapoport, Rodgers told McAfee that he experienced "a lot of sadness, a lot of tears" as a result of the significant injury, but he had surgery Wednesday and now appears to be committed to attacking his rehab with the intention of being ready for the 2024 season. Though he'll turn 40 years old in December and will be working his way back from major surgery, Rodgers seems optimistic that he's capable of returning to top form.