The Giants expect Rodgers to make a decision Wednesday on his next team, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Reports suggest Rodgers is deciding between the Giants and Steelers, with some chance of the Vikings getting involved. He won't necessarily sign a contract Wednesday, but the Giants apparently should know soon if he's joining them or not.
