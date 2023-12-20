Coach Robert Saleh noted Wednesday that the Jets plan to activate Rodgers (Achilles) from IR in order for the veteran QB to continue to practice as part of his injury rehab process.

Though Rodgers is slated to come off IR, he's not in line to play in a game for the Jets (who have been eliminated from playoff contention) before the end of the season, per Adam Schefter of ESPN and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. In terms of who will be the Jets' Week 16 signal-caller, Zach Wilson remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, and if he's not cleared ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, Trevor Siemian would be in line to start in his place.