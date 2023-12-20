Head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that the Jets plan to activate Rodgers (Achilles) from injured reserve, but the veteran quarterback won't be cleared to play for any of the team's final three games of the season. for the veteran QB to continue to practice as part of his injury rehab process.

Though Rodgers will be added back to the 53-man roster for the first time since Week 1, he'll likely be inactive now that New York has been eliminated from playoff contention. The Jets are activating Rodgers solely for the purpose of allowing him to continue practicing with the team as part of his rehab process for his surgically repaired left Achilles' tendon. Saleh has yet to confirm a starting quarterback for this Sunday's game against the Commanders, but if Zach Wilson is unable to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, Trevor Siemian would be in store for his first start with the Jets.