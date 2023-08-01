As Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Browns approaches, Rodgers noted that he "wouldn't mind playing in the preseason," while suggesting that seeing action in the Jets' exhibition finale is a possibility, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

With that in mind, it's safe to assume that Rodgers won't be taking any snaps Thursday, and it doesn't sound like he'll play on Aug. 12 against the Panthers either. In any case, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site relays that Zach Wilson is in line to draw the start in the team's preseason opener against Cleveland.