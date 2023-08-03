Coach Robert Saleh noted earlier this week that if Rodgers plays during the preseason, it would be for "a quick tuneup" in the Jets' exhibition finale on Aug. 26 versus the Giants, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.

With the Jets playing it safe with the veteran QB, Zach Wilson is in line to draw the start in Thursday's preseason opener against the Browns and quite possibly the team's subsequent exhibition tilts. Assuming Rodgers is limited to a cameo appearance in the preseason, his first full contest with the Jets will occur in Week 1 against the Bills.