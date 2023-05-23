Rodgers suffered an apparent ankle injury at Tuesday's OTA session and didn't participate in team drills, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.
Rodgers appeared to tweak his ankle in warmups prior to practice and was seen getting checked by the training staff. He ended up sitting out the rest of the day but did remain on the sideline, suggesting his absence might have been more precautionary than anything else. It'll be interesting to see if Rodgers is back out there later this week. Either way, this doesn't have the sound of a long-term issue.
