Rodgers will play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Giants, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Rodgers will make his long awaited Jets debut next Saturday versus the G-men, with Zach Wilson having started the previous three exhibition matchups. Costello cites an unnamed source, so the team has yet to officially announced Rodgers as next weekend's starters, but coach Robert Saleh has already alluded to the veteran making a cameo on numerous occasions. The 39-year-old signal-caller will likely only handle a handful of snaps versus the Giants, in preparation for his first full start, a difficult Week 1 matchup against the division rival Bills.