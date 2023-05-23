Rodgers suffered a strained calf in Tuesday's practice, CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reports.
Rodgers' injury was initially reported as an ankle issue, but it's actually his calf. According to Anderson, it's "considered minor," and Rodgers should be back "fairly quick." This shouldn't effect Rodgers' availability for training camp, but we might see the Jets dial him back for the remainder of OTAs.
