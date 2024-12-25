Rodgers (knee) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Per Brian Costello of the New York Post, Rodgers noted Tuesday that he was dealing with an MCL issue, but planned to play Sunday against the Bills nonetheless. The QB's 'full' listing on Wednesday's practice estimate supports that notion and barring any setbacks Rodgers should head into the weekend without an injury designation.
