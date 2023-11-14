Rodgers (Achilles) said on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday that he expects to return later in the season, but he's not targeting a specific date, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, NBC's Melissa Stark said Sunday night that Rodgers' goal was to return from injured reserve in mid-December, but it appears the quarterback is taking things one step at a time. The four-time MVP suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 against the Bills and was initially expected to miss his entire inaugural season with the Jets, but the team has been optimistic about a potential return if they could stay in the playoff hunt. After losing to the Raiders on Sunday Night Football, the Jets dropped to 4-5 and face a reeling Bills team on the road in Week 11.