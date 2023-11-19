Rodgers (Achilles) is reportedly eyeing a potential return in mid-December, with the Jets' Week 16 game against the Commanders being a possible target, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A mid-December return would represent a three-month recovery from Achilles surgery -- nearly two months ahead of the fastest known return that any NFL player has made from a similar injury. Even if Rodgers ends up gaining clearance Week 16 or later, any return to action would presumably hinge on whether he can protect himself on the field, as well as where the Jets -- currently 4-5 heading into Sunday's game in Buffalo -- sit in the AFC playoff picture. For the time being, Zach Wilson remains the team's starting quarterback.